FAA Proposes Flight Reductions at Newark Amid Construction
The Federal Aviation Administration plans to propose temporary flight reductions at Newark after discussions with major U.S. airlines. These meetings tackled congestion issues caused by runway construction and other challenges, with a final decision expected on flight arrival rates starting from May 28.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2025 02:32 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 02:32 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is set to propose temporary flight cuts at Newark, aiming to alleviate congestion arising from runway construction, equipment, and staffing challenges.
After three days of intensive meetings with major U.S. airlines, the FAA seeks to balance necessary operations and individual airline needs.
Authorities will finalize arrival rate decisions on or after May 28, in hopes of improving the situation at Newark.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement