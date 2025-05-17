Rail Strike Disrupts NJ Commute: Engineers Demand Wage Parity
A strike by NJ Transit rail engineers has started after wage negotiations failed. The outage impacts 350,000 daily commuters, heightening pressure amid lawsuits over sympathy strikes. NJ Transit warns of fiscal risks from high wage demands as efforts for resumed talks continue. Increased bus services aim to mitigate effects.
In a dramatic development, NJ Transit rail engineers have commenced a strike following the breakdown of prolonged contract negotiations over wage increases. This marks New Jersey's first major transit strike since 1983, affecting an estimated 350,000 daily passengers, including significant traffic heading towards New York City.
The impasse arises from the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen's demands for higher pay to match regional counterparts, demands NJ Transit claims are financially untenable. As a result, the agency faces legal challenges concerning sympathy strikes from other unions while reinforcing bus services to ease commuter stresses.
Amidst concerns of a growing fiscal crisis, NJ Transit and union representatives are expected to reconvene negotiations, with federal mediators likely to assist. Officials remain hopeful a resolution can be achieved, while commuters endure minimal disruption, partly due to advice to work remotely during the strike's onset.
