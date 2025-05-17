Rail Strike Disrupts NJ Commute: Engineers Demand Wage Parity

In a dramatic development, NJ Transit rail engineers have commenced a strike following the breakdown of prolonged contract negotiations over wage increases. This marks New Jersey's first major transit strike since 1983, affecting an estimated 350,000 daily passengers, including significant traffic heading towards New York City.

The impasse arises from the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen's demands for higher pay to match regional counterparts, demands NJ Transit claims are financially untenable. As a result, the agency faces legal challenges concerning sympathy strikes from other unions while reinforcing bus services to ease commuter stresses.

Amidst concerns of a growing fiscal crisis, NJ Transit and union representatives are expected to reconvene negotiations, with federal mediators likely to assist. Officials remain hopeful a resolution can be achieved, while commuters endure minimal disruption, partly due to advice to work remotely during the strike's onset.

(With inputs from agencies.)