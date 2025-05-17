Left Menu

AIPL DreamCity Ludhiana Launches State-of-the-Art Pickleball Courts

AIPL DreamCity Ludhiana introduces state-of-the-art pickleball courts to promote active lifestyles. Partnering with VJJS Pickleball Hub, they offer international-standard facilities, professional coaching, and structured training to residents. This initiative highlights AIPL's dedication to creating vibrant sports communities and enhancing urban living with modern amenities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 17-05-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 11:21 IST
Pickleball Court. Image Credit: ANI
In a move to foster an active lifestyle, AIPL DreamCity Ludhiana has unveiled a series of state-of-the-art pickleball courts, marking a significant step in advancing sports culture within the township.

Aligning with the global popularity surge of pickleball, AIPL's partnership with VJJS Pickleball Hub ensures residents access top-tier facilities, professional coaching, and organized playing sessions. The new courts adhere to international standards, welcoming players of all skill levels with high-quality equipment and expert-guided training.

Commenting on this initiative, Hemant Gupta, Executive Director of Punjab Zone at AIPL, emphasized the sport's inclusivity and appeal across age groups. He remarked, "We're committed to enhancing community living through world-class sports amenities, and the pickleball courts are integral to our vision for an active, engaged society." This latest addition reflects AIPL DreamCity's ethos of combining modern urban living with comprehensive wellness and community-focused amenities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

