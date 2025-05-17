Left Menu

High Court Protects SportsBaazi in Skill-Gaming Standoff

The Chhattisgarh High Court granted interim relief to SportsBaazi operator, SBN Gaming Network, outlining jurisdictional overreach in blocking skill-based gaming apps. Although prohibited in Chhattisgarh, the app continues nationwide under scrutiny until further hearings, challenging procedural fairness and legal jurisdiction under regional and national gaming laws.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh High Court has granted interim relief to SBN Gaming Network Pvt. Ltd., the operator behind SportsBaazi. This followed the company's legal contest against the state's efforts to block their operations. An interim order restrains the petitioner from operating its website in Chhattisgarh, compelling a geo-block in the region.

Nevertheless, SportsBaazi can continue its operations across India pending a forthcoming hearing. Justice Amitendra Kishore Prasad, who presided over the case, highlighted that the app offers a skill-based platform for 'Rummy,' deemed legal under both the IT Act and Rules. The Court voiced concerns regarding the app's nationwide block without prior notification or a hearing opportunity for SportsBaazi, underscoring potential issues with procedural fairness.

The Court's decision underscored a significant jurisdictional distinction: while gambling falls under state control (List-2), skill gaming is regulated by the IT Act under Union control (List-1). This implies that state authorities may not possess the necessary jurisdiction to impose restrictions on such skill platforms. The Court reinforced that SportsBaazi's offerings hinge on strategy, categorizing it as a 'Game of Skill.'

The company's petition challenges a May 5, 2025 directive from the Inspector General of Police (Technical Service), Chhattisgarh. This directive instructed the restriction of access to certain platforms, including SportsBaazi, under Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act and regional gambling laws. Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the petitioner, argued the platform's compliance with legal standards, branding the state's action as arbitrary and overstepping territorial jurisdiction. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

