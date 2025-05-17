Heritage Foods Sees Modest Q4 Profit Amid Rising Expenses

Heritage Foods Ltd reported a 5.75% decline in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25, attributing the drop to higher operating expenses.

The dairy company's net profit stood at Rs 38.16 crore compared to Rs 40.49 crore during the same period last year. Despite the challenges, total income saw an increase to Rs 1,048.4 crore from Rs 950.5 crore in the previous year, while expenses climbed to Rs 990.5 crore.

Notably, for the entire fiscal year, Heritage Foods experienced a substantial rise in net profit to Rs 188.28 crore from Rs 106.54 crore. Executive Director Brahmani Nara highlighted the company's revenue breakthroughs and consistent market strategy, ensuring dominance in core products like curd and paneer.

(With inputs from agencies.)