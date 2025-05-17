Left Menu

Heritage Foods Sees Modest Q4 Profit Amid Rising Expenses

Heritage Foods Ltd reported a 5.75% drop in Q4 net profit due to increased expenses, though total income rose. Annual net profit improved significantly. The company has achieved its highest-ever revenue in FY25, with substantial growth in core product markets and omni-channel presence expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 13:53 IST
Heritage Foods Sees Modest Q4 Profit Amid Rising Expenses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heritage Foods Ltd reported a 5.75% decline in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25, attributing the drop to higher operating expenses.

The dairy company's net profit stood at Rs 38.16 crore compared to Rs 40.49 crore during the same period last year. Despite the challenges, total income saw an increase to Rs 1,048.4 crore from Rs 950.5 crore in the previous year, while expenses climbed to Rs 990.5 crore.

Notably, for the entire fiscal year, Heritage Foods experienced a substantial rise in net profit to Rs 188.28 crore from Rs 106.54 crore. Executive Director Brahmani Nara highlighted the company's revenue breakthroughs and consistent market strategy, ensuring dominance in core products like curd and paneer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025