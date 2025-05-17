'Sanjeevani' Heli Ambulance Makes Emergency Landing in Kedarnath

An emergency situation unfolded in Kedarnath when a 'Sanjeevani' heli ambulance from AIIMS Rishikesh was forced to make an urgent landing due to technical difficulties.

The helicopter, manned by two doctors and a pilot, all of whom safely evacuated, experienced a tail rotor malfunction while attempting to rescue a pilgrim in distress.

This incident has prompted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to launch a thorough investigation to determine the underlying cause of this unexpected technical failure.

(With inputs from agencies.)