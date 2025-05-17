Left Menu

'Sanjeevani' Heli Ambulance Makes Emergency Landing in Kedarnath

An AIIMS Rishikesh 'Sanjeevani' heli ambulance made an emergency landing in Kedarnath due to a technical snag, with all aboard safe. The incident involved a broken tail rotor, prompting an investigation by the DGCA. The helicopter was on a rescue mission for a pilgrim suffering from respiratory distress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rudraprayag | Updated: 17-05-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 14:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An emergency situation unfolded in Kedarnath when a 'Sanjeevani' heli ambulance from AIIMS Rishikesh was forced to make an urgent landing due to technical difficulties.

The helicopter, manned by two doctors and a pilot, all of whom safely evacuated, experienced a tail rotor malfunction while attempting to rescue a pilgrim in distress.

This incident has prompted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to launch a thorough investigation to determine the underlying cause of this unexpected technical failure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

