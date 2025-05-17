'Sanjeevani' Heli Ambulance Makes Emergency Landing in Kedarnath
An AIIMS Rishikesh 'Sanjeevani' heli ambulance made an emergency landing in Kedarnath due to a technical snag, with all aboard safe. The incident involved a broken tail rotor, prompting an investigation by the DGCA. The helicopter was on a rescue mission for a pilgrim suffering from respiratory distress.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rudraprayag | Updated: 17-05-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 14:40 IST
An emergency situation unfolded in Kedarnath when a 'Sanjeevani' heli ambulance from AIIMS Rishikesh was forced to make an urgent landing due to technical difficulties.
The helicopter, manned by two doctors and a pilot, all of whom safely evacuated, experienced a tail rotor malfunction while attempting to rescue a pilgrim in distress.
This incident has prompted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to launch a thorough investigation to determine the underlying cause of this unexpected technical failure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
