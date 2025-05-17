Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Siblings Perish in Uttarakhand Road Accidents

Three individuals, including two siblings, died in separate road accidents in Uttarakhand's Tehri district. The brothers, Ramesh and Chintamani Anthwal, perished when their car fell into a gorge. A separate crash claimed the life of Ajay Rawat. Police are investigating these tragic incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Tehri | Updated: 17-05-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 21:33 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Siblings Perish in Uttarakhand Road Accidents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three lives were tragically lost in Uttarakhand's Tehri district on Saturday due to separate road accidents. The incidents unfolded with brothers Ramesh (55) and Chintamani Anthwal (68) meeting an untimely death as their vehicle plunged into a gorge along the Purwal-Anthwal motor road in Bhilangana block, police reported.

The brothers' car went out of control around 1.30 pm, causing it to fall into a deep ditch at Chari Naame Tok on a rural stretch. The duo was pronounced dead en route to the hospital, while a cousin traveling with them sustained severe injuries and was referred to a higher medical center from the Pilkhi PHC, said Ghansali SHO Sanjeev Thapliyal.

In a separate tragedy the same day, a sole individual, identified as Ajay Rawat (43), lost his life when his car tumbled into a 500-meter-deep gorge on the Chamba-Koti Colony motor road. The Chamba police, upon receiving the alert, arrived promptly to retrieve Rawat's body, which was subsequently sent for postmortem, as confirmed by Chamba SHO L S Butola.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025