Tragedy Strikes: Siblings Perish in Uttarakhand Road Accidents

Three lives were tragically lost in Uttarakhand's Tehri district on Saturday due to separate road accidents. The incidents unfolded with brothers Ramesh (55) and Chintamani Anthwal (68) meeting an untimely death as their vehicle plunged into a gorge along the Purwal-Anthwal motor road in Bhilangana block, police reported.

The brothers' car went out of control around 1.30 pm, causing it to fall into a deep ditch at Chari Naame Tok on a rural stretch. The duo was pronounced dead en route to the hospital, while a cousin traveling with them sustained severe injuries and was referred to a higher medical center from the Pilkhi PHC, said Ghansali SHO Sanjeev Thapliyal.

In a separate tragedy the same day, a sole individual, identified as Ajay Rawat (43), lost his life when his car tumbled into a 500-meter-deep gorge on the Chamba-Koti Colony motor road. The Chamba police, upon receiving the alert, arrived promptly to retrieve Rawat's body, which was subsequently sent for postmortem, as confirmed by Chamba SHO L S Butola.

