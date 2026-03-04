France Urges Citizens to Exit Iran Amid Safety Concerns
France has issued an advisory urging its citizens to leave Iran due to heightened safety concerns. Those remaining should avoid public gatherings, stay indoors, and assess security conditions. The French embassy in Iran remains operational to provide support.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 04-03-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 17:25 IST
- Country:
- France
Amid escalating safety concerns, France issued an advisory on Wednesday urging its citizens to leave Iran at the earliest opportunity.
The advisory suggests that those able should depart the country or, at the very least, move from Tehran to a safer location, evaluating security conditions along their journey.
French nationals who cannot leave Tehran are advised to stay indoors, avoid gathering in public, refrain from taking photos or videos, and limit travel at night. Despite these advisories, the French embassy in Iran continues to operate and offer support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
