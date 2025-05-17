Colombia's Strategic Shift: Embracing the New Development Bank

In a significant geopolitical shift, Colombia has applied to join the China-based New Development Bank. This development underscores Latin America's growing alignment with nations further from US influence, amidst Trump's foreign aid reductions and trade barriers.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro concluded his visit to China by meeting with Dilma Rousseff in Shanghai, the New Development Bank's head. Established by BRICS nations, this bank offers an alternative to US-led financial institutions, having approved loans for 122 projects worth over USD 40 billion, particularly in transport and clean energy.

Colombia, once a steadfast US ally, now seeks neutral positioning despite US disapproval. Petro highlighted a vision for a canal or railway linking the Atlantic and Pacific as central to South American-Asian trade. The US State Department, however, expressed strong opposition to Latin American projects tied to China's Belt and Road Initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)