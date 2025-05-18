Anarock Group's Revenue Soars Amid Indian Real Estate Boom
Real estate consultancy Anarock Group reported a 33% revenue increase to Rs 755 crore in the last fiscal year. The company's chairman, Anuj Puri, attributes this growth to India's economic expansion driving demand for residential and commercial properties. Anarock plans future growth and acquisitions.
The Anarock Group, a major player in the real estate consultancy sector, has recorded a significant revenue boost, climbing 33% to reach Rs 755 crore last fiscal year, according to its Chairman, Anuj Puri.
This Mumbai-based firm, founded in 2017 by Puri, attributes its revenue spike to India's robust economic growth, which has fueled demand across residential and commercial property markets.
Anarock's diverse services and strategic expansion into sectors like land deals and workspace leasing have played vital roles in its success.
