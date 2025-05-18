Left Menu

Anarock Group's Revenue Soars Amid Indian Real Estate Boom

Real estate consultancy Anarock Group reported a 33% revenue increase to Rs 755 crore in the last fiscal year. The company's chairman, Anuj Puri, attributes this growth to India's economic expansion driving demand for residential and commercial properties. Anarock plans future growth and acquisitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 14:43 IST
Anarock Group's Revenue Soars Amid Indian Real Estate Boom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Anarock Group, a major player in the real estate consultancy sector, has recorded a significant revenue boost, climbing 33% to reach Rs 755 crore last fiscal year, according to its Chairman, Anuj Puri.

This Mumbai-based firm, founded in 2017 by Puri, attributes its revenue spike to India's robust economic growth, which has fueled demand across residential and commercial property markets.

Anarock's diverse services and strategic expansion into sectors like land deals and workspace leasing have played vital roles in its success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025