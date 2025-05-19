NJ Transit Strike Resolves: Trains Back on Track by Monday

NJ Transit trains will restart operations on Monday following a successful wage agreement between the agency and striking rail engineers, the engineers' union announced on Sunday. This resolution brings to an end a significant disruption that impacted around 350,000 passengers. The strike marked NJ Transit's first in more than four decades and commenced just after midnight on Thursday, leaving many commuters to New York seeking alternatives.

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, representing 450 NJ Transit engineers, confirmed reaching a wage agreement with the agency on Sunday, promising a return to work on Monday. Although specifics of the deal remain undisclosed, the agreement follows a previously rejected proposal last month and requires member ratification.

"The only remaining issue was wages, and we've achieved an agreement that surpasses the previous proposal and our earlier discussions," stated Tom Haas, union's NJ Transit chairman. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, along with NJ Transit officials, is set to address the media Sunday evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)