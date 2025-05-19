IndusInd Bank Partners with AIC STPINEXT to Empower Startups

IndusInd Bank announced a strategic partnership with AIC STPINEXT on Monday to bolster early-stage startups and MSMEs with tailored financial solutions. This collaboration aims to deliver vital support and resources to budding enterprises.

AIC STPINEXT, functioning as a special purpose vehicle under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's Software Technology Parks of India, will work with IndusInd Bank to facilitate these initiatives. The bank will provide a specialized Current Account product, eliminating the typical quarterly average balance requirement for startups.

In addition to financial products, IndusInd Bank will offer workshops and expert insights into financial management, covering topics such as ESOPs and equity infusion. Startups will also benefit from free payroll and attendance management services. IndusInd Bank's shares traded at Rs 782.70 on BSE, marking a 0.05% increase from the previous close.

(With inputs from agencies.)