Tragedy on the Tracks: Fatal Train Accident Near Dankaur

In a tragic incident on Monday, a freight train near Dankaur railway station struck two individuals sitting on the tracks under a flyover, leaving one dead and the other critically injured, according to local police reports.

The unfortunate accident claimed the life of Manoj Kumar, 45, while Roshan, 50, was severely injured and is currently in critical condition after being admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The police department has commenced an investigation into the accident, having taken custody of the deceased's body for a post-mortem examination. Both victims hail from Khareli village.

(With inputs from agencies.)