Ester Industries Welcomes Abhay Anant Gupte as Independent Director

Ester Industries Ltd has appointed Abhay Anant Gupte as an Independent Director effective May 6, 2025. Gupte, a seasoned leader, currently serves as CEO at Manipal Technologies Limited. He brings extensive experience in Banking, Financial Services, IT, and Manufacturing, aiming to enhance Ester's growth and stakeholder value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ester Industries Ltd announced a strategic appointment on Monday, naming Abhay Anant Gupte as an Independent Director. His term begins on May 6, 2025.

With over 40 years of leadership experience, Gupte is expected to bring significant value across various sectors, including Banking, Financial Services, Information Technology, and Manufacturing.

Currently, he is the CEO and Managing Director of Manipal Technologies Limited. He has previously held key positions at major companies including American Express Bank and GE Capital, suggesting robust leadership skills and an extensive network in the industry.

The appointment has been hailed as a move to unlock new growth avenues, with Ester Industries' Chairman and CEO, Arvind Singhania, expressing confidence in Gupte's ability to guide the company towards becoming a leader in BOPET Films and Specialty Polymers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

