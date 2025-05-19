Moscow Metro Celebrates 90 Years of Unwavering Service and Innovation

The Moscow Metro marks its 90th anniversary, solidifying its status as one of the world's largest and oldest urban transit networks. Since its inception in 1935, the Metro has expanded its reach, boasting a network of over 550 kilometers of track with 302 stations.

Deputy Mayor Maksim Liksutov highlighted the Metro's historical significance as a pillar of Moscow's public transport. 'Our workers set high standards even at the start,' he noted, attributing the Metro's success to the dedication of its 65,000 employees. In 2024 alone, the system recorded 2.7 billion passenger trips, showing its pivotal role in the city's daily life.

Ongoing modernization efforts have equipped over 75% of the trains with state-of-the-art features like automated speed control and digital ticketing systems, enhancing both service efficiency and commuter convenience. Events celebrating the anniversary included exhibitions showcasing historical trains, underscoring the Metro's critical place in Moscow's infrastructure evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)