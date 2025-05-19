Oakridge Gachibowli's Stellar Performance: Students Excel in CBSE 2025 Results

In a display of academic prowess, Oakridge International School, Gachibowli, received accolades for its outstanding results in the 2025 CBSE Grade 10 and 12 examinations, as announced on May 13. The school's students achieved remarkable scores, including Aditi Santosh, who topped Grade 12 with 97%, and Neha Sai Mandadi, leading Grade 10 with 97.6%.

Oakridge's emphasis on holistic growth and critical thinking continues to bear fruit, as evidenced by the 20.5% of students scoring above 90% and the notable school averages of 79.05% for Grade 12 and 81% for Grade 10. The principal, Dipika Rao, credits the results to the strong nurturing bond between the school and its students.

The institution's collaborative efforts with Nord Anglia Education have also paved the way for students securing spots in prestigious universities such as Georgia Tech and the University of Manchester. Oakridge Gachibowli stands committed to unlocking students' potential, as reiterated by Rukmani Kumar, CBSE Segment Head.

