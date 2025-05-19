Left Menu

Cochin Airport Embarks on Rs 200-Crore Digital Revolution

Cochin International Airport has launched a Rs 200-crore project aiming to digitize operations and enhance passenger experience. This initiative includes AI, automation, and cybersecurity enhancements. The project incorporates full-body scanners, an automated tray system, and thousands of AI surveillance cameras to ensure heightened safety and efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 19-05-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 19:48 IST
The Cochin International Airport is on the brink of a technological transformation with the launch of the Rs 200-crore CIAL 2.0 initiative, as announced by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday.

This ambitious project seeks to bring a digital overhaul to the airport's operations, significantly optimizing passenger experience with cutting-edge AI implementations and stellar cybersecurity frameworks.

The integration of full-body scanners, an automated tray retrieval system, and 4,000 AI-enhanced surveillance cameras mark a leap towards a secure and seamless travel experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

