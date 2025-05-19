Left Menu

Bajaj Auto BV Explores Restructuring Moves for KTM AG

Bajaj Auto's Netherlands-based arm is negotiating to participate in the restructuring of Austrian bikemaker KTM AG. Despite the financial stress of KTM AG, Bajaj is considering increasing its stake. Bajaj Auto has approved a €150 million investment in its subsidiary, Bajaj Auto BV, signaling financial support for this venture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 20:22 IST
Bajaj Auto BV Explores Restructuring Moves for KTM AG
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bajaj Auto Ltd announced on Monday that its wholly-owned subsidiary in the Netherlands is in talks to join the restructuring efforts for KTM AG, following a plan already approved by the Austrian company's creditors.

The filing revealed Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV is exploring potential roles in the restructuring. This move accompanies reports of the subsidiary securing a €566 million loan possibly for KTM AG's restructuring.

In February, Bajaj Auto's board had sanctioned an investment of up to €150 million in its subsidiary, Bajaj Auto BV, indicating support to the financially strained KTM AG amidst discussions of increasing its stake in the embattled company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025