Bajaj Auto BV Explores Restructuring Moves for KTM AG

Bajaj Auto Ltd announced on Monday that its wholly-owned subsidiary in the Netherlands is in talks to join the restructuring efforts for KTM AG, following a plan already approved by the Austrian company's creditors.

The filing revealed Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV is exploring potential roles in the restructuring. This move accompanies reports of the subsidiary securing a €566 million loan possibly for KTM AG's restructuring.

In February, Bajaj Auto's board had sanctioned an investment of up to €150 million in its subsidiary, Bajaj Auto BV, indicating support to the financially strained KTM AG amidst discussions of increasing its stake in the embattled company.

