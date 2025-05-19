Tragic Accident Claims Lives on Dhule-Solapur Highway

A tragic accident on the Dhule-Solapur Highway has claimed the lives of a 32-year-old woman and her three-year-old daughter. Three other family members sustained injuries in the incident, police informed.

The victims were identified as Rohini Amardeep Chavan and her daughter Nurvi. Authorities revealed that the family was travelling from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Latur when the car overturned.

The accident occurred near Wadigodri village after the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to flip several times. Injured family members were first treated at Pachod Rural Health Centre before being shifted to a private hospital. Police have registered a case and an investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)