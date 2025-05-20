Left Menu

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo, Alphabet's self-driving division, has gained approval to expand its robotaxi services in California, covering more of the San Francisco Peninsula and San Jose. Despite receiving support for the expansion, Waymo plans a cautious rollout with no set timeline. This comes amid regulatory scrutiny and competition from Tesla's planned rollout in Texas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 06:18 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 06:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Alphabet's autonomous vehicle division, Waymo, secured approval from California to extend its robotaxi operations across more of the San Francisco Peninsula and into San Jose.

This development aligns with Tesla's upcoming launch of its paid robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, with plans to expand to California later. Waymo first sought expansion authorization in March, receiving widespread support from stakeholders, according to the California Public Utilities Commission.

Despite this approval, Waymo indicated it would not immediately expand in the Bay Area. The decision comes amid increased regulatory oversight following a robotaxi accident involving General Motors' Cruise. The firm also recalls over 1,200 vehicles for a software update. Meanwhile, NHTSA continues its investigation into self-driving vehicle safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

