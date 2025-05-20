Swift Action Thwarts Train Derailment in Uttar Pradesh

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh successfully thwarted attempts to derail two trains, including a Rajdhani Express, on Monday evening thanks to the vigilance of loco pilots. Police revealed that unknown miscreants had fastened wooden blocks with earthing wire to the rails between the Dalelnagar and Umartali stations.

The incident occurred at kilometre marker 1129/14, prompting the loco pilot of the Rajdhani Express heading to Assam from Delhi to apply emergency brakes upon sighting the hazard. Swift action by the pilot, who removed the obstruction, led to an immediate notification to railway officials.

A subsequent attempt to derail the following Kathgodam Express was also averted due to the loco pilot's keen awareness. Superintendent Neeraj Kumar Jadaun visited the site for assessment and confirmed that teams from multiple police departments are conducting thorough investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)