Tragedy at a Crosswalk: Fatal Accident in New Taipei

A devastating car accident in New Taipei, Taiwan left three people dead, including two 12-year-old girls, after a driver ran a red light. The 78-year-old driver remains in a coma. Twelve more people, including seven students, were injured in the crash, which is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 20-05-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 10:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

A tragic incident occurred in New Taipei, Taiwan, where a car ploughed through a crowd at an intersection, killing three, including two young schoolgirls. The unfortunate event unfolded on a Monday afternoon when the elderly driver ran a red light, resulting in chaos and devastation.

The driver, who has been hospitalized and in a coma, allegedly ignored red traffic signals, said police. After striking three scooters and a bicycle, his vehicle collided with a concrete divider, resulting in further injuries and damage as reported by Taiwan's Central News Agency.

The crash was catastrophic, leading to the deaths of a 40-year-old woman and the two students, while twelve others sustained injuries. With the driver testing negative for alcohol, authorities continue their investigation into the incident that has shaken the New Taipei community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

