Tragedy at a Crosswalk: Fatal Accident in New Taipei

A tragic incident occurred in New Taipei, Taiwan, where a car ploughed through a crowd at an intersection, killing three, including two young schoolgirls. The unfortunate event unfolded on a Monday afternoon when the elderly driver ran a red light, resulting in chaos and devastation.

The driver, who has been hospitalized and in a coma, allegedly ignored red traffic signals, said police. After striking three scooters and a bicycle, his vehicle collided with a concrete divider, resulting in further injuries and damage as reported by Taiwan's Central News Agency.

The crash was catastrophic, leading to the deaths of a 40-year-old woman and the two students, while twelve others sustained injuries. With the driver testing negative for alcohol, authorities continue their investigation into the incident that has shaken the New Taipei community.

(With inputs from agencies.)