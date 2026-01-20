Left Menu

Tragic Car Crash Leaves One Dead, Three Injured on Bhangel Road

A fatal car accident on the Bhangel elevated road resulted in the death of a 19-year-old student and injuries to three other teenagers. The crash involved a sedan attempting to overtake a truck, leading to a collision. The truck driver remains at large as police investigate.

Updated: 20-01-2026 14:25 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 14:25 IST
Tragic Car Crash Leaves One Dead, Three Injured on Bhangel Road
In a tragic accident on Tuesday morning, a luxury sedan carrying four teenagers crashed on the Bhangel elevated road, resulting in one fatality and three injuries, as confirmed by local authorities.

The incident took place in Sector 49, where the group was traveling in a Jaguar. Police reports suggest the car's driver tried to overtake a truck but lost control, crushing the vehicle between the truck and the divider. The driver's side of the car was completely mangled due to the collision's impact.

The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Falak Ahmad, while the injured include Ansh, Ayush Bhati, and Neel Panwar, all students from Gautam Budh Nagar district. The truck driver fled the scene. Police efforts to locate him continue, with further investigations underway.

