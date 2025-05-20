Taiwan-U.S. Trade Tensions: Navigating Frictions Between Friends

In a recent address, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te described the current trade tensions with the United States as merely 'frictions between friends,' displaying optimism amid ongoing tariff negotiations with Washington. These tariffs, which were initially imposed at 32% by U.S. President Donald Trump, have been temporarily reduced to 10% to allow for further talks.

The Taiwanese leader emphasized the historical cooperation between the two nations and their potential to reconcile differences through sincere dialogue. In his speech, marking a year in office, Lai reiterated Taiwan's commitment to strengthen its national defense, leveraging both foreign military buys and local arms development, while maintaining openness for discussions with China.

Amid Taiwan's robust economic landscape, bolstered by semiconductor giants, Lai aims to boost foreign investments, highlighted by Nvidia's new office and AI supercomputer plans in Taipei. The president, however, faced backlash for proposing a removal of tariffs on U.S. goods, triggering protests from local farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)