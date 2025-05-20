New Norms to Tackle Predatory Pricing

Amidst growing concerns over predatory pricing practices, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) is implementing new cost of production norms, as announced by its chief, Ravneet Kaur.

Speaking at the CCI's 16th Annual Day in New Delhi, Kaur emphasized the need for accurate and objective assessments to ease enforcement outcomes, particularly within the swiftly evolving digital markets.

The recent regulations focus on balancing evidence-based approaches to contemporary market challenges while ensuring free access for small businesses and promoting innovation.

