New Norms to Tackle Predatory Pricing

Ravneet Kaur, CCI chief, announced new cost of production norms to enhance accurate assessments in predatory pricing cases. These changes aim to adapt to rapid digital market changes, providing a balanced regulatory approach and fostering market access for small businesses amid concerns of monopolistic practices.
Amidst growing concerns over predatory pricing practices, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) is implementing new cost of production norms, as announced by its chief, Ravneet Kaur.
Speaking at the CCI's 16th Annual Day in New Delhi, Kaur emphasized the need for accurate and objective assessments to ease enforcement outcomes, particularly within the swiftly evolving digital markets.
The recent regulations focus on balancing evidence-based approaches to contemporary market challenges while ensuring free access for small businesses and promoting innovation.
