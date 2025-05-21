Left Menu

Heavy Rains Disrupt Flights as Goa Faces Orange Alert

Poor visibility due to heavy rains in Goa led to the diversion of two flights from Pune and Mumbai. The India Meteorological Department issued an Orange alert, warning of heavy rains. While one flight was rerouted to Hyderabad, the other eventually landed back at Dabolim after diverting to Belgaum.

Flight operations at Goa's Dabolim Airport were disrupted on Tuesday evening as severe weather forced the diversion of two incoming flights. The abrupt changes were attributed to poor visibility caused by relentless heavy rains, a situation confirmed by the India Meteorological Department's Orange alert for the region.

According to airport director George Varughese, the affected IndiGo flights, originating from Pune and Mumbai, were temporarily rerouted—one to Hyderabad and the other to Belgaum. Fortunately, the Mumbai-origin flight was able to return and safely land at its intended destination.

Despite these challenges, airport officials reported that other scheduled flights managed to land without incident, as authorities worked swiftly to manage the adjustments and restore normalcy to flight operations.

