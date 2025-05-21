Heavy Rains Disrupt Flights as Goa Faces Orange Alert

Flight operations at Goa's Dabolim Airport were disrupted on Tuesday evening as severe weather forced the diversion of two incoming flights. The abrupt changes were attributed to poor visibility caused by relentless heavy rains, a situation confirmed by the India Meteorological Department's Orange alert for the region.

According to airport director George Varughese, the affected IndiGo flights, originating from Pune and Mumbai, were temporarily rerouted—one to Hyderabad and the other to Belgaum. Fortunately, the Mumbai-origin flight was able to return and safely land at its intended destination.

Despite these challenges, airport officials reported that other scheduled flights managed to land without incident, as authorities worked swiftly to manage the adjustments and restore normalcy to flight operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)