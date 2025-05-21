Left Menu

Evacuation on Hawaiian Airlines Flight Due to Bomb Threat

A bomb threat on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from San Diego International Airport led to an evacuation. Despite a thorough search by police, SWAT, and the FBI, no threat was found. All 293 passengers were safely evacuated, and one arrest was made. Further details are pending.

A possible bomb threat prompted the evacuation of a Hawaiian Airlines flight at San Diego International Airport. The plane heading to Honolulu was on the runway when a passenger reportedly made a threatening remark, leading the captain to alert authorities.

The Port of San Diego Harbor police, SWAT officers, and the FBI conducted a thorough search of the Airbus A330 but found no suspicious items. The airline confirmed an arrest had been made, although details about the suspect or charges remain undisclosed at this time.

All 293 passengers were evacuated and transported to safety. Hawaiian Airlines is working diligently to ensure travelers reach their destination promptly, commending the crew for their professionalism during the incident.

