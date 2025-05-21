El Salvador Congress passes law taxing foreign donations to NGOs
Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2025 06:40 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 06:40 IST
El Salvador's Congress approved a law on Tuesday that levies a 30% tax on transactions from foreign donors to local organizations in a crackdown on "foreign agents" that critics say will boost state control over non-governmental organizations.
The law will come to effect eight days after it has been published in the official gazette.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- gazette
- El Salvador's
Advertisement