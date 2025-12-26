Airport Foiled: Smuggling Attempt Thwarted at IGI
A man was arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport with over Rs 50 lakh in foreign currency while heading to UAE. Customs officers found the currency hidden in his baggage and trousers. The money was seized and the man arrested during his attempt to board a flight to Ras Al-Khaimah.
- Country:
- India
A man has been detained at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) for allegedly attempting to smuggle foreign currency valued at over Rs 50 lakh, according to a statement from the Customs department on Friday.
The individual, en route to Ras Al-Khaimah, UAE, via Mumbai, was halted by Customs officials at Terminal-1 on December 24. A meticulous inspection of his luggage and personal search uncovered foreign currency amounting to USD 40,000 and SAR 63,200, equivalent to Rs 50.67 lakh, authorities confirmed.
The Customs department noted that the currency was cleverly concealed within the passenger's trolley bag and trouser pocket. Subsequently, the individual was apprehended, and the currencies were confiscated, officials added in a social media post on platform X.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Beware of Impersonation: Customs Fraud Alert at Bengaluru Airport
Power Glitch Halts Escalators: Chaos at Airport–Noapara Metro Line
International Airport Drug Bust Uncovers Rs 6 Crore Worth of Narcotics
Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day
Bengaluru airport extends free parking duration at Terminal 1 arrival zones to 15 mins