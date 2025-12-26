Left Menu

Airport Foiled: Smuggling Attempt Thwarted at IGI

A man was arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport with over Rs 50 lakh in foreign currency while heading to UAE. Customs officers found the currency hidden in his baggage and trousers. The money was seized and the man arrested during his attempt to board a flight to Ras Al-Khaimah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 22:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been detained at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) for allegedly attempting to smuggle foreign currency valued at over Rs 50 lakh, according to a statement from the Customs department on Friday.

The individual, en route to Ras Al-Khaimah, UAE, via Mumbai, was halted by Customs officials at Terminal-1 on December 24. A meticulous inspection of his luggage and personal search uncovered foreign currency amounting to USD 40,000 and SAR 63,200, equivalent to Rs 50.67 lakh, authorities confirmed.

The Customs department noted that the currency was cleverly concealed within the passenger's trolley bag and trouser pocket. Subsequently, the individual was apprehended, and the currencies were confiscated, officials added in a social media post on platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

