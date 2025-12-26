Hyderabad Police Enforce 'Zero Drugs' Policy for New Year Celebrations
Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar has announced a 'zero drugs' policy for New Year celebrations. A multi-layered security plan will involve various police wings, including H-NEW, Task Force, and Special Branch, to monitor public and private venues. Strict measures include a 1:00 am closing time for celebrations at pubs, hotels, and restaurants.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-12-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 23:00 IST
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move to curb illicit activities during New Year festivities, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar announced a 'zero drugs' policy.
Key components of this initiative involve deploying multiple police wings, including Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing, to keep a vigilant watch on both public and private venues.
The police have imposed a mandatory 1:00 am closing time for New Year's gatherings to enforce the policy, with strict actions threatened against violators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Operation Secure Borders: Intensified Security Check Initiatives Ahead of New Year
Zelenskyy says he will meet with US President Trump in Florida on Sunday to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, reports AP.
Resident Doctors at IGMC Shimla Announce Indefinite Strike Over Security Concerns
Zelenskyy and Trump to Discuss Ukraine's Security Guarantees
Patnaik hails security personnel for killing six Maoists in Odisha