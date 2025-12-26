Left Menu

Hyderabad Police Enforce 'Zero Drugs' Policy for New Year Celebrations

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar has announced a 'zero drugs' policy for New Year celebrations. A multi-layered security plan will involve various police wings, including H-NEW, Task Force, and Special Branch, to monitor public and private venues. Strict measures include a 1:00 am closing time for celebrations at pubs, hotels, and restaurants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-12-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 23:00 IST
In a decisive move to curb illicit activities during New Year festivities, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar announced a 'zero drugs' policy.

Key components of this initiative involve deploying multiple police wings, including Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing, to keep a vigilant watch on both public and private venues.

The police have imposed a mandatory 1:00 am closing time for New Year's gatherings to enforce the policy, with strict actions threatened against violators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

