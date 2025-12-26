Hyderabad Police Enforce 'Zero Drugs' Policy for New Year Celebrations

In a decisive move to curb illicit activities during New Year festivities, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar announced a 'zero drugs' policy.

Key components of this initiative involve deploying multiple police wings, including Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing, to keep a vigilant watch on both public and private venues.

The police have imposed a mandatory 1:00 am closing time for New Year's gatherings to enforce the policy, with strict actions threatened against violators.

