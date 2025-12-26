Left Menu

Leadership Tensions Loom Over Karnataka Amid Delhi CWC Meeting

Karnataka's political spotlight turns to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Delhi visit for the Congress Working Committee meeting. Amid leadership speculations, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar's supporters push for his promotion, but party officials insist on a stable leadership. The meeting is expected to focus on strategy for upcoming elections.

All eyes are on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as he travels to Delhi to attend a crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. This visit unfolds amidst ongoing leadership tensions within the state, where Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's supporters are actively campaigning for his elevation to the top position.

Siddaramaiah, speaking from Davangere, clarified that his Delhi trips are infrequent and emphasized that the party's leadership appears supportive of him retaining his position for a full five-year term. Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge reassured reporters that lingering confusion about state leadership would soon be resolved, underlining confidence in the party's decision-making.

Deputy CM Shivakumar dismissed rumors about an imminent change in state leadership, attributing such narratives to media speculation rather than internal party discussions. Nonetheless, Shivakumar loyalists, like MLA H A Iqbal Hussain, continue to predict a leadership shift, while sources indicate the CWC meeting will focus on setting strategies for upcoming national elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

