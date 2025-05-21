Sensex and Nifty- Rebound Amid Market Volatility

The Sensex and Nifty indices showed a robust recovery on Wednesday morning, bouncing back from sharp declines seen in the previous session. This positive movement was fueled by strong buying interest in blue-chip bank stocks and a generally firm trend across Asian markets.

The BSE Sensex surged by 835.2 points in early trading, while the NSE Nifty jumped 262.3 points, mirroring investor confidence amid global market volatility. Among the Sensex constituents, major gains were recorded by Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, and others, while IndusInd Bank lagged.

Meanwhile, Moody's rating agency suggested that India is well-prepared to navigate the negative impacts of U.S. tariffs and international trade disruptions due to robust domestic growth drivers. This sentiment, however, came amidst reports that foreign investors offloaded equities worth Rs 10,016.10 crore on Tuesday, reflecting ongoing market uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)