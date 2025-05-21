Global Bond Yields Surge Amid Fiscal Concerns
Euro zone bond yields increased as U.S. fiscal worries drove Treasury yields higher. German yields followed suit, and UK inflation surpassed expectations. The U.S. and Japanese long-term yields also rose, with Italy's 10-year yield nearing 3.63%, reflecting global fiscal concerns impacting bond markets.
Global bond yields rose on Wednesday as fiscal concerns from the U.S. influenced market movements, notably lifting Treasury yields.
In the euro zone, Germany's 10-year yield climbed to 2.62%, with UK inflation pressure exceeding forecasts.
Amid debate over a tax-cut bill in Congress, the U.S. witnessed its 10-year Treasury yield increase to 4.52%, while Japan's super-long yields also reached new highs.
