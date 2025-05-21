Left Menu

Global Bond Yields Surge Amid Fiscal Concerns

Euro zone bond yields increased as U.S. fiscal worries drove Treasury yields higher. German yields followed suit, and UK inflation surpassed expectations. The U.S. and Japanese long-term yields also rose, with Italy's 10-year yield nearing 3.63%, reflecting global fiscal concerns impacting bond markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-05-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 12:49 IST
Global Bond Yields Surge Amid Fiscal Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Global bond yields rose on Wednesday as fiscal concerns from the U.S. influenced market movements, notably lifting Treasury yields.

In the euro zone, Germany's 10-year yield climbed to 2.62%, with UK inflation pressure exceeding forecasts.

Amid debate over a tax-cut bill in Congress, the U.S. witnessed its 10-year Treasury yield increase to 4.52%, while Japan's super-long yields also reached new highs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025