Global Bond Yields Surge Amid Fiscal Concerns

Global bond yields rose on Wednesday as fiscal concerns from the U.S. influenced market movements, notably lifting Treasury yields.

In the euro zone, Germany's 10-year yield climbed to 2.62%, with UK inflation pressure exceeding forecasts.

Amid debate over a tax-cut bill in Congress, the U.S. witnessed its 10-year Treasury yield increase to 4.52%, while Japan's super-long yields also reached new highs.

(With inputs from agencies.)