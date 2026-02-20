Ange Capuozzo Returns for Italy's Six Nations Showdown Against France

Italy's national rugby team will see the return of fullback Ange Capuozzo, who has made a swift recovery from a finger fracture to bolster the squad against France in their Six Nations clash at Lille this Sunday. Capuozzo was absent for the initial matches against Scotland and Ireland.

His inclusion marks the sole change in the lineup following the team's 20-13 defeat to Ireland in Dublin. Born in France, the 26-year-old replaces Lorenzo Pani. The center pairing of Leonardo Marin and Tommaso Menoncello remains unchanged, as Juan Ignacio Brex has not rejoined the squad due to personal reasons.

While the forward pack is consistent with last week's setup, the bench sees two strategic swaps: hooker Pablo Dimcheff in for Tommaso di Bartolomeo, and prop Giosue Zilocchi replacing Muhamed Hasa, maintaining a six-forwards, two-backs split.

(With inputs from agencies.)