Left Menu

Ange Capuozzo Returns for Italy's Six Nations Showdown Against France

Italy's fullback Ange Capuozzo returns from injury for the Six Nations match against France, replacing Lorenzo Pani. Capuozzo's return is the only change to the team that narrowly lost to Ireland. The forward pack remains unchanged. Coach Gonzalo Quesada names the squad on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 21:15 IST
Ange Capuozzo Returns for Italy's Six Nations Showdown Against France

Italy's national rugby team will see the return of fullback Ange Capuozzo, who has made a swift recovery from a finger fracture to bolster the squad against France in their Six Nations clash at Lille this Sunday. Capuozzo was absent for the initial matches against Scotland and Ireland.

His inclusion marks the sole change in the lineup following the team's 20-13 defeat to Ireland in Dublin. Born in France, the 26-year-old replaces Lorenzo Pani. The center pairing of Leonardo Marin and Tommaso Menoncello remains unchanged, as Juan Ignacio Brex has not rejoined the squad due to personal reasons.

While the forward pack is consistent with last week's setup, the bench sees two strategic swaps: hooker Pablo Dimcheff in for Tommaso di Bartolomeo, and prop Giosue Zilocchi replacing Muhamed Hasa, maintaining a six-forwards, two-backs split.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global
2
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

 Global
3
Judicial Scrutiny on DOJ's Journalist Search Raises Press Freedom Concerns

Judicial Scrutiny on DOJ's Journalist Search Raises Press Freedom Concerns

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Iran-U.S. Face-Off Looms Large

Escalating Tensions: Iran-U.S. Face-Off Looms Large

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026