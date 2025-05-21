Left Menu

EPFO Sees Uptick in Net Member Additions, Highlights Employment Growth

In March 2025, EPFO added 14.58 lakh net members, with new enrollments showing yearly growth due to increased employment opportunities and awareness. A significant 58.94% of new subscribers belong to the 18-25 age group. Maharashtra led in net payroll additions at 20.24%, reflecting overall economic vitality.

  India

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) made notable strides in March 2025, adding 14.58 lakh net members, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 1.15%. The rise underscores expanding employment opportunities and heightened awareness around employee benefits.

The labor ministry revealed that Maharashtra emerged as a frontrunner, contributing 20.24% to the net payroll additions. Enrollment figures denoted a significant presence of the 18-25 age demographic, indicating a youthful shift in the workforce composition.

This positive trend, notably among younger subscribers, points to evolving job dynamics and increased participant engagement with provident fund benefits, showcasing broader economic vitality.

