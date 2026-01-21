KPI Green Energy Posts Robust Q3 Growth: 48% Profit Surge

KPI Green Energy witnessed an impressive 48% rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ending December 31, 2025, totaling Rs 125.80 crore, driven by increased revenues.

The company had previously posted a net profit of Rs 85.15 crore in the same period of the 2024-25 fiscal year, according to their regulatory filing.

Total income for the quarter jumped to Rs 676.05 crore from Rs 466.09 crore during the same period last year, while expenses climbed to Rs 508.66 crore from Rs 351.08 crore. The company's board also approved a third interim dividend of 0.20 paisa per equity share, with a record date of January 28, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)