KPI Green Energy Posts Robust Q3 Growth: 48% Profit Surge
KPI Green Energy reported a 48% increase in net profit to Rs 125.80 crore for Q3 2025, compared to Rs 85.15 crore the previous year. Revenue grew to Rs 676.05 crore, while expenses rose to Rs 508.66 crore. The company approved a third interim dividend, payable January 28, 2026.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 11:35 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 11:35 IST
- Country:
- India
KPI Green Energy witnessed an impressive 48% rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ending December 31, 2025, totaling Rs 125.80 crore, driven by increased revenues.
The company had previously posted a net profit of Rs 85.15 crore in the same period of the 2024-25 fiscal year, according to their regulatory filing.
Total income for the quarter jumped to Rs 676.05 crore from Rs 466.09 crore during the same period last year, while expenses climbed to Rs 508.66 crore from Rs 351.08 crore. The company's board also approved a third interim dividend of 0.20 paisa per equity share, with a record date of January 28, 2026.
