Left Menu

KPI Green Energy Posts Robust Q3 Growth: 48% Profit Surge

KPI Green Energy reported a 48% increase in net profit to Rs 125.80 crore for Q3 2025, compared to Rs 85.15 crore the previous year. Revenue grew to Rs 676.05 crore, while expenses rose to Rs 508.66 crore. The company approved a third interim dividend, payable January 28, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 11:35 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 11:35 IST
KPI Green Energy Posts Robust Q3 Growth: 48% Profit Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

KPI Green Energy witnessed an impressive 48% rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ending December 31, 2025, totaling Rs 125.80 crore, driven by increased revenues.

The company had previously posted a net profit of Rs 85.15 crore in the same period of the 2024-25 fiscal year, according to their regulatory filing.

Total income for the quarter jumped to Rs 676.05 crore from Rs 466.09 crore during the same period last year, while expenses climbed to Rs 508.66 crore from Rs 351.08 crore. The company's board also approved a third interim dividend of 0.20 paisa per equity share, with a record date of January 28, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Transforming Recycling: Global Impact and Future Vision

Transforming Recycling: Global Impact and Future Vision

 India
2
Siddha Group Eyes Major Expansion with Vision 2030

Siddha Group Eyes Major Expansion with Vision 2030

 India
3
Trump Unveils 'America First' Agenda at Davos

Trump Unveils 'America First' Agenda at Davos

 Global
4
Grappling with Global Tensions: Trump at Davos

Grappling with Global Tensions: Trump at Davos

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026