Unlocking Africa’s Food Potential: How Transport Holds the Key to Ending Hunger

In a revealing new report, the World Bank highlights a sobering reality: Africa’s persistent food insecurity crisis is not merely a problem of production, but one deeply rooted in the continent’s transportation inefficiencies. Titled Transport for Food Security in Sub-Saharan Africa: Strengthening Supply Chains, the report outlines how poor infrastructure, slow border processing, and non-tariff barriers are directly causing the loss of an estimated 37% of locally produced food during transit.

This massive figure represents a critical choke point in African supply chains, disproportionately impacting the 58% of the population that currently faces food insecurity. The report paints a picture of food rotting in trucks and being delayed for days at poorly equipped ports and congested borders—waste that could otherwise nourish millions.

“Food insecurity in Africa isn’t just about producing more—it’s about fixing the broken systems that prevent it from getting where it’s needed most,” said Axel van Trotsenburg, Senior Managing Director at the World Bank. “By investing and improving transportation, we can remove the key bottlenecks, reduce costs, and ensure more reliable access to food for millions of people.”

The Transport Gap: Africa vs. Europe

One of the report’s most striking findings is that food supply chains in Africa are, on average, four times longer than those in Europe. This results in higher transportation costs, greater spoilage, and ultimately, elevated food prices. These inefficiencies ripple across economies, eroding food security and stunting regional development.

The report identifies 50 critical transport hubs that, if improved, could transform this dynamic: 10 ports, 20 key border crossings, and 20 essential road segments. Upgrades in these areas are expected to yield significant reductions in post-harvest food loss and improve the reliability of food distribution.

“We cannot solve Africa’s food insecurity crisis without addressing the underlying transport issues,” emphasized Charles Kunaka, the report’s lead author and World Bank Lead Transport Specialist. “With coordinated investments in critical infrastructure, we can create a more resilient food system that ensures every African has access to the food they need to thrive.”

Strategic Recommendations: Targeted Investment and Collaboration

The World Bank’s blueprint is pragmatic and ambitious. Recommendations include:

Port Upgrades: Expanding berthing capacity, streamlining customs operations, and enhancing handling facilities to reduce offloading delays.

Road Network Expansion: Paving rural roads, constructing bypasses around urban congestion points, and maintaining critical corridors.

Border Crossing Improvements: Digitizing customs systems, harmonizing regional regulations, and reducing non-tariff barriers.

Cold Chain & Storage Facilities: Building modern warehouses and cold storage to extend the shelf life of perishable goods during transit.

These improvements would not only reduce food loss but also open new economic opportunities. Modernized transport systems require skilled labor in construction, logistics, and maintenance, creating employment in both rural and urban areas.

The World Bank’s Commitment: $45 Billion Toward Food and Nutrition Security

To catalyze this transformation, the World Bank has committed an unprecedented $45 billion to food and nutrition security programs across 90 countries. These initiatives are projected to benefit over 327 million people, with a strong emphasis on Africa.

In Ethiopia, for example, the Bank has launched a $300 million rural roads development program. This initiative is linking isolated farming communities to key markets, enhancing income opportunities, and supporting broader economic growth through better market access and food distribution.

Similarly, major port infrastructure initiatives are underway:

Dar es Salaam Maritime Gateway Project (Tanzania): A $345 million project aimed at strengthening port efficiency and capacity, improving cargo handling, and streamlining logistics.

Djibouti Regional Economic Corridor: Strengthening Djibouti’s strategic position as a key maritime and trade hub for the Horn of Africa, enhancing regional trade and food flow.

Looking Ahead: A Regional Imperative

The report underscores the need for collaboration among African nations to harmonize policies, invest in cross-border infrastructure, and strengthen institutional frameworks. Transport bottlenecks do not respect national boundaries, and thus require a pan-African response rooted in regional cooperation and public-private partnerships.

As global climate change, conflict, and economic instability continue to strain food systems, Africa must prioritize resilient infrastructure to protect its populations from chronic hunger and malnutrition.

By turning logistical challenges into opportunities for transformation, Africa has a real chance to rewrite its food security narrative—shifting from dependence to self-reliance, from waste to nourishment, and from crisis to sustainability.