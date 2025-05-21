Left Menu

Japan's Agriculture Minister Resigns Amid Rice Price Crisis

Japan's agriculture minister, Taku Eto, resigned due to fallout from comments regarding receiving rice as gifts. His statement was viewed as insensitive amid soaring rice prices. Former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi was appointed to stabilize supply and prices, as Japan grapples with structural challenges in its rice policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's Agriculture Minister Taku Eto resigned Wednesday following a public uproar over remarks deemed insensitive amidst rising rice costs. Eto admitted to accepting rice as gifts, a statement that seemed detached from consumers facing price surges of this essential staple.

The resignation could complicate matters for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's administration ahead of a key election. Shigeru Ishiba appointed Shinjiro Koizumi as the new Agriculture Minister, emphasizing the need to stabilize rice supply and prices. Koizumi pledged swift action to address consumer concerns.

With Japan facing dwindling rice demand, structural policy issues persist. Although emergency stockpiles have been released, the government and experts debate over supply chain complexities. The government continues to grapple with balancing domestic production and maintaining consumer affordability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

