Honda Unveils X-ADV: A Trailblazer in Adventure Touring

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the X-ADV, an adventure touring motorcycle priced at Rs. 11.90 lakh. Available in Pearl Glare White and Graphite Black, it features advanced tech including a Dual Clutch Transmission and customizable driving modes, appealing to premium motorcycle enthusiasts seeking versatility and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:19 IST
Honda. Image Credit: ANI
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has taken a significant leap forward with the introduction of the all-new X-ADV, a luxury adventure touring motorcycle, which comes with a price tag of Rs. 11.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram). Enthusiasts can now secure their bookings at Honda's BigWing dealerships across the country, with the anticipation of starting deliveries by June 2025.

Equipped with a robust 745cc liquid-cooled SOHC 8-valve parallel-twin engine, the X-ADV boasts 43.1 kW of power and 69 Nm of torque. Its acclaimed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) ensures seamless gear transitions, offering versatility for city rides and long adventures. This engine delivers strong, responsive power, especially across low- to mid-range performance, making it suitable for all terrains.

The X-ADV's design language is defined by its premium frontal signature featuring dual LED headlights, high-visibility DRLs, and a sleek profile. Additional conveniences include a 22-litre storage compartment with a USB Type-C port. The motorbike also incorporates a 5-inch full-color TFT display, connecting riders via the Honda RoadSync app for calls, navigation, and more.

