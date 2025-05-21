NTBCL Allocates Funds for DND Flyway Repairs Amid Financial Strain

Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd (NTBCL) has committed Rs 5 crore for essential repairs on the DND Flyway, a vital connector between Delhi and Noida, to ensure safe travel for commuters.

Despite financial difficulties, NTBCL remains dedicated to public interest and the well-being of its shareholders, awaiting further support from governmental bodies for extensive structural repairs.

The company has expressed concern over the lack of governmental response regarding the funding needed under the State Support Agreement, while acknowledging a past repair expense during the G20 summit in 2023.

