NTBCL Allocates Funds for DND Flyway Repairs Amid Financial Strain

Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd has allocated Rs 5 crore for repairs of the DND Flyway to ensure safe travel between Delhi and Noida. Despite financial constraints, the company aims to uphold its commitment to public safety while awaiting additional funds from local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd (NTBCL) has committed Rs 5 crore for essential repairs on the DND Flyway, a vital connector between Delhi and Noida, to ensure safe travel for commuters.

Despite financial difficulties, NTBCL remains dedicated to public interest and the well-being of its shareholders, awaiting further support from governmental bodies for extensive structural repairs.

The company has expressed concern over the lack of governmental response regarding the funding needed under the State Support Agreement, while acknowledging a past repair expense during the G20 summit in 2023.

