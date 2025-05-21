Left Menu

Airline CEOs Demand Billions for Urgent Air Traffic Control Overhaul

Airline executives urge Congress to approve significant funding to modernize the U.S. air traffic control system, highlighting technological failings and staffing shortages. Recent incidents, including a deadly crash, amplify their call for immediate action as the busy travel season approaches. The House considers legislation to initiate reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:05 IST
Airline CEOs Demand Billions for Urgent Air Traffic Control Overhaul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Major airline CEOs are urging Congress to provide billions of dollars to modernize the United States' outdated air traffic control system, citing concerns over technological issues and staffing shortages. They warn that the system is 'failing Americans' and needs immediate attention.

The letter, signed by heads of major airlines and other stakeholders, follows a series of near-misses and a deadly crash involving an American Airlines regional jet, underscoring the urgency of their request. They highlight the out-of-date technology at facilities like Newark Airport, emphasized by a 2023 independent review.

With the summer travel season underway, the FAA predicts a record number of flights, even as it grapples with temporary flight cuts and ongoing staffing challenges. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy supports the call for funding to replace outdated infrastructure and improve air traffic control facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025