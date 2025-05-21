Airline CEOs Demand Billions for Urgent Air Traffic Control Overhaul

Major airline CEOs are urging Congress to provide billions of dollars to modernize the United States' outdated air traffic control system, citing concerns over technological issues and staffing shortages. They warn that the system is 'failing Americans' and needs immediate attention.

The letter, signed by heads of major airlines and other stakeholders, follows a series of near-misses and a deadly crash involving an American Airlines regional jet, underscoring the urgency of their request. They highlight the out-of-date technology at facilities like Newark Airport, emphasized by a 2023 independent review.

With the summer travel season underway, the FAA predicts a record number of flights, even as it grapples with temporary flight cuts and ongoing staffing challenges. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy supports the call for funding to replace outdated infrastructure and improve air traffic control facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)