Cyclonic Alert: Mormugao Port Operations Halted Amid Weather Warnings

The Mormugao Port Authority in Goa has stopped all operations due to a cyclonic circulation warning. The Met department forewarns a potential low-pressure area over the north Karnataka and Goa coast. Vessels are advised to seek safety, with barges moving to sheltered waters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:44 IST
The Mormugao Port Authority (MPA) in Goa has taken decisive action by suspending all operations due to a cyclonic circulation warning. The port shutdown comes in response to warnings from the Met department about potential weather disturbances over the north Karnataka and Goa coast.

A low-pressure area is anticipated to form within 12 hours, prompting the MPA to prioritize the safety of its port and navigation operations. Consequently, vessels have been advised to move out to sea for safety, while those unable to sail away are urged to implement thorough weather precautions.

The authority has instructed that barges, particularly those carrying iron ore, should find shelter in safer waters upriver until conditions improve. The immediate measures are critical to safeguarding lives and minimizing potential damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

