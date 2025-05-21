Tata Sons Boosting UP's Economic Landscape

Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran paid a courtesy visit to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, centering around strategic initiatives to enhance the state's industrial development.

The dialogue focused on positioning Uttar Pradesh as an attractive hub for domestic and international investment while highlighting key projects such as the Temple Architecture Museum in Ayodhya, aimed at preserving cultural heritage and enhancing tourism.

Discussions also covered the transformative Jewar Airport project and a potential Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul facility for Air India, promising economic growth and employment. Both leaders expressed commitment to fostering an investor-friendly climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)