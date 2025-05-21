Left Menu

Tata Sons Boosting UP's Economic Landscape

Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran visited Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss strategic investments for the state's industrial growth. Key discussions included the Ayodhya Temple Architecture Museum project and the Jewar Airport. The meeting emphasized furthering UP's appeal as a top destination for both domestic and international investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran paid a courtesy visit to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, centering around strategic initiatives to enhance the state's industrial development.

The dialogue focused on positioning Uttar Pradesh as an attractive hub for domestic and international investment while highlighting key projects such as the Temple Architecture Museum in Ayodhya, aimed at preserving cultural heritage and enhancing tourism.

Discussions also covered the transformative Jewar Airport project and a potential Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul facility for Air India, promising economic growth and employment. Both leaders expressed commitment to fostering an investor-friendly climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

