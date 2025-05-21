Left Menu

Indore Garment Association's Bold Move Against Foreign Clothes

The Indore Retail Garments Association has imposed a fine of Rs 1.11 lakh on members who sell clothes made in China or Bangladesh, aligning with Indian interests. The fines will support the Indian Army fund. So far, 600 local businessmen have agreed to this resolution.

An association of garment retailers in Indore has implemented a punitive measure, fining members Rs 1.11 lakh for selling clothes produced in China and Bangladesh. This strong stance reflects the organization's alignment with Indian national interests.

Akshay Jain, the president of the Indore Retail Garments Association, stated that proceeds from the fines would be contributed to the Indian Army's fund as a display of patriotic support.

According to Jain, around 600 businessmen from the city are in agreement with this resolution, committing to sell only clothing not manufactured in the aforementioned countries.

