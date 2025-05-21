Indore Garment Association's Bold Move Against Foreign Clothes
The Indore Retail Garments Association has imposed a fine of Rs 1.11 lakh on members who sell clothes made in China or Bangladesh, aligning with Indian interests. The fines will support the Indian Army fund. So far, 600 local businessmen have agreed to this resolution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 21-05-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 23:35 IST
- Country:
- India
An association of garment retailers in Indore has implemented a punitive measure, fining members Rs 1.11 lakh for selling clothes produced in China and Bangladesh. This strong stance reflects the organization's alignment with Indian national interests.
Akshay Jain, the president of the Indore Retail Garments Association, stated that proceeds from the fines would be contributed to the Indian Army's fund as a display of patriotic support.
According to Jain, around 600 businessmen from the city are in agreement with this resolution, committing to sell only clothing not manufactured in the aforementioned countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indore
- Garments
- Association
- China
- Bangladesh
- Fine
- Indian Interests
- Businessmen
- Army Fund
- Patriotism
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bangladesh remain optimistic on fitness of Taskin Ahmed
Cricket Controversies: Fines and Penalties in IPL Showdown
WMO Boosts Bangladesh’s Flood and Drought Resilience with CAP and EWS Support
Belgian Teens Fined for Ant Trafficking Scandal
Bangladesh Urges Calm Amid Escalating India-Pakistan Tensions