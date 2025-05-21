Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Purvanchal Expressway: Man Loses Life, Son Injured

A motorcycle accident claimed the life of Anil Sahani and left his son injured as they traveled the Purvanchal Expressway. Losing control of the motorcycle after briefly dozing off, Anil hit a road divider. The incident has led to legal proceedings and a post-mortem examination.

Tragic Collision on Purvanchal Expressway: Man Loses Life, Son Injured
A tragic accident unfolded on the Purvanchal Expressway as a father-son duo from Gorakhpur met with disaster while traveling from Mumbai. Police revealed that the motorcycle they were riding collided with a road divider in the Koeribhar area.

Anil Sahani, 45, succumbed to injuries at the scene, while his son, Umesh, 23, sustained minor injuries. It appears Anil's brief lapse in attention, possibly due to fatigue, caused the crash. Anil had been working as a tile layer in Mumbai, with Umesh assisting him.

Officials from the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority promptly transported the victims to the Government Medical College. Authorities are conducting a post-mortem examination and implementing legal protocols, as stated by Station House Officer Dheeraj Kumar.

