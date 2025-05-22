U.S. Controversy Over Qatari Gift: Boeing 747 as Air Force One

The United States has accepted a luxury Boeing 747 jetliner as a gift from Qatar to potentially use as Air Force One for President Donald Trump, the Pentagon confirmed Wednesday. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth accepted the jet, which likely requires swift upgrades.

Security and ethics concerns have surfaced, with legal experts scrutinizing the legality of such foreign gifts. Meanwhile, democratic opposition, led by Chuck Schumer, criticized the decision, labeling it the largest bribe in US presidential history. Qatar has dismissed these criticisms, while Trump deemed it imprudent not to take the aircraft.

Amid controversies, significant modifications are imperative for the 13-year-old aircraft to meet security standards. The Air Force has begun planning these modifications, although estimated costs could surpass $1 billion. This decision coincides with ongoing Air Force One program delays and budget overruns for existing upgrades.

(With inputs from agencies.)