Left Menu

Rising Northeast: Gateway to Southeast Asia's Investment Boom

The Rising Northeast Investor Summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to showcase investment opportunities in India's northeastern region. Featuring participation from key political and industry figures, the summit highlights the area's potential as an economic gateway to Southeast Asia due to its strategic location and abundant resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 09:12 IST
Rising Northeast: Gateway to Southeast Asia's Investment Boom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'Rising Northeast Investor Summit', a two-day event designed to showcase the investment potential of India's northeastern states.

The summit will host a diverse array of participants, including chief ministers, Union ministers, diplomats, and over 2,000 industry leaders, policy-makers, and investors. Discussion topics will span nine sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, and energy.

According to Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister for Development of North Eastern Region, this event underscores the region's central role in India's transformative growth journey towards 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. Upcoming projects and existing commitments have positioned the Northeast as an emerging economic force, attracting significant domestic and international interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025