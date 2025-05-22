Rising Northeast: Gateway to Southeast Asia's Investment Boom
The Rising Northeast Investor Summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to showcase investment opportunities in India's northeastern region. Featuring participation from key political and industry figures, the summit highlights the area's potential as an economic gateway to Southeast Asia due to its strategic location and abundant resources.
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'Rising Northeast Investor Summit', a two-day event designed to showcase the investment potential of India's northeastern states.
The summit will host a diverse array of participants, including chief ministers, Union ministers, diplomats, and over 2,000 industry leaders, policy-makers, and investors. Discussion topics will span nine sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, and energy.
According to Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister for Development of North Eastern Region, this event underscores the region's central role in India's transformative growth journey towards 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. Upcoming projects and existing commitments have positioned the Northeast as an emerging economic force, attracting significant domestic and international interest.
