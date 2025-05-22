Left Menu

Fitch Upgrades India's Growth Potential Amid Global Adjustments

Fitch Ratings has elevated India's growth prospects to 6.4%, while reducing China's to 4.3%. The report underscores India's strengthening labor market and contrasts it with China's challenges in investment, marking a shifting economic dynamic among emerging markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 10:25 IST
Fitch Upgrades India's Growth Potential Amid Global Adjustments
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fitch Ratings, the global rating agency, has adjusted its growth projections for key emerging markets, revising India's medium-term growth potential upward by 0.2 percentage points to 6.4% while it downgraded China's potential by 0.3 percentage points to 4.3%. This change is part of a broader evaluation concerning potential GDP growth for ten emerging economies over the next five years.

In its recent report, Fitch highlighted that India's estimated trend growth has increased to 6.4%, up from 6.2%. The agency attributes this revision to a more robust labor force participation rate. However, India's growth may moderate in pace, aligning with historical averages, according to the agency. The report also showed a stronger reliance on labor inputs rather than labor productivity in driving India's growth figures.

Conversely, China's growth figures have been adjusted downward due to weaker capital deepening and challenges in the property market affecting investments. Fitch identified a downturn in China's labor force participation rate and lower Total Factor Productivity (TFP), which now aligns with the country's recent five-year average, offering a less optimistic forecast for China's economic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025