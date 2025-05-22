Asian Markets Tumble Amid Rising Treasury Yields and US Debt Concerns

Asian shares experienced a downturn on Thursday, mirroring Wall Street's declines under the strain of rising US Treasury bond yields and mounting concerns about US debt. Key indices across the region, including Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng, suffered notable losses in trading.

US futures remained stable, yet the weakening US dollar negatively impacted markets in Asia. Analysts noted that the declining dollar value adversely affects Asian exporters by diminishing the worth of overseas earnings when converted to local currency.

The rise in Treasury yields comes as the US government seeks higher yields to attract buyers for its bonds, raising fears of increasing borrowing costs for both governments and businesses globally. Uncertainty around trade policies and tariffs continues to weigh on investor sentiment.

