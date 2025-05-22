The Future of Work: How India's Youth are Redefining Career Paths

The rapidly changing workplace landscape is being shaped by emerging technologies like automation and GenAI. According to a recent Deloitte survey, career progression and learning opportunities are top priorities for India's young workforce, especially Gen Zs and millennials.

The survey highlights that 85% of these young professionals are engaged in weekly upskilling, emphasizing a shift towards on-the-job learning. Significantly, there remains a notable mentorship gap, as many seek guidance but fewer receive it, the survey found.

Moreover, there is growing skepticism about formal education's value, with over 94% of Gen Zs and 97% of millennials favoring hands-on experience over theoretical knowledge. This shift calls for organizations to focus on employee well-being and growth-centric cultures.

(With inputs from agencies.)