The Future of Work: How India's Youth are Redefining Career Paths

A Deloitte survey reveals that for India's Gen Z and millennials, career progression and learning opportunities significantly influence job choices. While young professionals are driving job market changes, a mentorship gap and dissatisfaction with formal education persist. The findings highlight the need for innovative, growth-focused organizational cultures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 12:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The rapidly changing workplace landscape is being shaped by emerging technologies like automation and GenAI. According to a recent Deloitte survey, career progression and learning opportunities are top priorities for India's young workforce, especially Gen Zs and millennials.

The survey highlights that 85% of these young professionals are engaged in weekly upskilling, emphasizing a shift towards on-the-job learning. Significantly, there remains a notable mentorship gap, as many seek guidance but fewer receive it, the survey found.

Moreover, there is growing skepticism about formal education's value, with over 94% of Gen Zs and 97% of millennials favoring hands-on experience over theoretical knowledge. This shift calls for organizations to focus on employee well-being and growth-centric cultures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

